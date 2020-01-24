Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 279.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $230.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

