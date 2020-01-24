Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

