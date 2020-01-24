Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of NEE opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day moving average of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $262.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

