Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Acquires 20,000 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,202,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,178,787.12.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde acquired 5,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$2.14.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

