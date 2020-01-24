Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $66.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.74 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

