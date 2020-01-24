Goldman Sachs Group Boosts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 1,360

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EZJ. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,192.65. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

