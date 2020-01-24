Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Conviction-Buy”

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

NYSE:SE opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SEA by 119.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 40.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in SEA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,195,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $36,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

