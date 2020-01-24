Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

LON GKP opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.53. The company has a market cap of $432.11 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 185.20 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

