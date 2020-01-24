Guy Cavet Sells 6,919 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.22 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

