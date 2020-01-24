Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

XOM stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

