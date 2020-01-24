Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 3,677 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3,342.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Fortive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 257,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

