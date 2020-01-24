Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after purchasing an additional 774,731 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of ETN opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

