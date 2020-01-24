Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 9,006.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of G opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

