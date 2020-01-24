Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $278,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 225.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $57,212,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 514,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,244,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.