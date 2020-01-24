Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $335,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 684.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.