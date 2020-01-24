Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $424,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

