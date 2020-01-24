Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $220,000 in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $406,681,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WYND opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

