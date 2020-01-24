Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $229,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

