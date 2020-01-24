Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $636,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

