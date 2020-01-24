Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,170 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.