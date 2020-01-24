Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 7,000 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2,702.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4403 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

