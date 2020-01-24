Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 7,017 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 907.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,045 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $407,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

