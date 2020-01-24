Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $312.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $315.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

