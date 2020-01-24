Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $319.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.