Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,384.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

