Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,376 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 660,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 122,650 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

