Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

