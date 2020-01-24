Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

