Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,263 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $133.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

