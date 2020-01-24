Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,589 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $199.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $201.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.