Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

