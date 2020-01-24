Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 164.13 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

