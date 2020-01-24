HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

