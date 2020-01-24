Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 559.88 ($7.36).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 688.80 ($9.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 582.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

In related news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

