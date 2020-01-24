Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $208.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

