Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.