Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

