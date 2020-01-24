Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

