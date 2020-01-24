Howland Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 153,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.