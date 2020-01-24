Howland Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 97.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of BP by 221.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $53,354,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

