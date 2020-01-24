Howland Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $129.46 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $107.41 and a 1 year high of $130.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

