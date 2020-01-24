Howland Capital Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.