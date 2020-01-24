Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.