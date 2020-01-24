Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $169.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.