Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,384.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.