Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

