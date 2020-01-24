Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aqua America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

