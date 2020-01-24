Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 445.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cummins by 63.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,005 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2,166,628.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

CMI opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.