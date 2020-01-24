Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

