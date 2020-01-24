Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

